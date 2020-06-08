Downed power lines start fire in backyard

Downed power lines in the metro started a fire in someone's backyard, prompting a call to firefighters.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of 16 1/2 St. S. around 8:30 Monday morning for reports of sparking power lines starting fires.

The homeowners went into action and put out the flames before fire crews arrived, but power crews were notified to turn off electricity for safety reasons.

Fire fighters say they expect more calls throughout the day as people get up and survey the damage.