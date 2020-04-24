Doosan Bobcat tells employees in Gwinner plant to stay home due to possible COVID-19 case

Doonan Bobcat says it has asked employees to not report to work on Friday after a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

According to a statement, an employee at the Gwinner plant self-disclosed of possibly having the infectious disease.

However, the company said it has not received a confirmation from the North Dakota Department of Health.

The employee last worked on Sunday and experienced no symptoms while at work.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company said it has asked employees for Friday’s second and third shift to not report to work.

The company has also activated its response plan, which includes a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.

The employee works in an isolated area and had limited interaction with one other employee, who was contacted and told to stay home, according to Doosan Bobcat.

