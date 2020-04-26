Doosan Bobcat Union Head Calls For Shutdown after second presumptive positive COVID-19 Case

The Head of the Union at the Doosan Bobcat Plant in Gwinner, North Dakota has called for the entire plant to shut down after a second employee self-reported a presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

Will Wilkinson says the second employee to self-report Sunday follows the first presumptive from Friday and now he's calling on the plant to shut down.

On Friday, Valley News Live learned of a self-reported presumptive positive case from an employee at the plant and Doosan Bobcat told employees of the second and third shift to not report that day.

In a statement to Valley News Live Friday, Doosan Bobcat said it had activated it's response plan, which includes a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.

The first employee to disclose the presumptive positive case Friday had limited interaction with one other employee and was told to stay home, according to the company.