Domino’s to give away 10 million slices of pizza during COVID-19 pandemic

Domino's will donate roughly 10 million slices of pizza across the country so hospitals and medical centers, school children and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others in need can enjoy a hot meal during the Coronavirus pandemic.

All of its stores nationwide are expected to be a part of the effort.

Company- and franchise-owned locations across the country will start donating slices to people in their communities starting this week, according to a Domino’s news release. Every Domino’s store will have 200 pizzas to distribute.