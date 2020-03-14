Domino’s offering ‘Contactless’ Delivery

Many businesses are taking action amid the spread of COVID-19.

Domino's has now released new plans for ‘Contactless’ Delivery.

In a letter from the CEO, it says they want to make sure that customers know that they will deliver any way they choose. This includes contactless delivery.

Domino's will now offer contactless delivery to many of the international stores in the face of this viral threat.

The letter also mentions implementing a number of precautions based on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and other health authorities.

To read the full letter, click here.