Dollar General dedicates first shopping hour to senior citizens amid coronavirus outbreak

Dollar General announced plans to keep the first hour of each shopping day dedicated to senior shoppers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, the Dollar General Corporation is dedicating the first hour of operations to its senior customers out of mounting concerns over COVID-19. (Source: Dollar General Corporation/CNN)

According to a news release, the company said they want to provide the at-risk customers with the ability to purchase items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Other customers are asked to plan their shopping trips around this window of time.

All stores are also planning to close an hour earlier than usual to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and well-being.

The new schedule starts Tuesday.

Because hours vary from store to store, be sure to check with your location to find exact times.

