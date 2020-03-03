Documents: Man jumped through Fargo restaurant window, tried pulling woman out of car

A Duluth man is out of jail after he's accused of jumping out of the window of a Fargo Mexican restaurant and trying to steal a woman's car.

Corey Mousseau, 27, is facing three charges, including robbery, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and criminal mischief, according to court documents.

Fargo Police said Saturday at around 11 a.m. Mousseau went into Mexican Village in downtown Fargo and began acting erratic.

Mousseau reportedly broke through the window and then landed on the sidewalk. The restaurant’s manager told police he “thought people were following him.”

Mousseau was apprehended by police and told an officer he “recently used LSD.”

He was released as it was only a misdemeanor.

But less than an hour later, police said Mousseau was back it as he opened the front door of a vehicle and tried pulling a woman out of the car at the parking lot of the YMCA on 400 1st Ave S.

According to court documents, he only stopped when he saw she had a 2-year-old boy in the back seat.

Mousseau then told an officer he was trying to get into her car “so he could warm up” and drive home.

Mousseau bonded out the Cass County Jail on Tuesday and police believed he was strongly under the influence of drugs.

