Dispatcher unafraid of being 'snitch' reports Floyd arrest

A 911 dispatcher who apparently watched in real time as a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the neck of George Floyd called a supervisor to tell him what she saw on a surveillance video, not caring if it made her look like a “snitch."

The recording of the call was made public Monday.

In the call, the dispatcher tells a sergeant that what she was seeing looked “different” and she wanted to let him know about it.

The sergeant responds by saying he'll investigate.

Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground.