Dilworth to hold first drive-in concert of it's kind in the Midwest

COVID-19 lockdowns have postponed or canceled summer concerts, crushing the hearts of many music lovers. But rock n' rollers, we have good news, there's a drive-in concert happening Thursday night in Dilworth, Minnesota.

Rain or shine, Post-Traumatic Funk Syndrome will be performing live at the TAK Music Venue. The drive-in concert will be the first of its kind in the Midwest and will follow social distancing guidelines.

Todd Carlson, Owner of Tak Music Venue, says all drive-in staff will be wearing gloves and face coverings, and tickets can be purchased online to ensure contactless payment.

Carlson says you must stay within the width of your vehicle. You can not dance or group with anyone outside of your car. They will have staff monitoring for social distancing. There will also be a food truck in the parking lot.

To learn more about the event, click here: https://driveineventsfm.com/