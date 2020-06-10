Dilworth Police ask for help in finding teen

Dilworth Police say they are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Jaylin McKenzie Cross. Police say Cross was last seen on Monday, June 8th.

Police say Cross has made contact with family saying she does not want to be found. Jaylin is considered at risk because police say she has health issues that require medication, which she did not take with her.

Police also say that Jaylin's cellphone was last traced to south Fargo at 7 pm Tuesday night but has not been active since.

You are asked to call Dilworth Police at 218-287-2666 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.