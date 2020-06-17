Devils Lake Police warn of fake prescription drugs laced with fentanyl

The Devils Lake Police Department says a batch of fake prescription drugs laced with fentanyl are suspected in causing several recent overdose deaths.

Authorities say the pills are being sold as Percocet or Oxycontin 30mg and even have what appear to be legitimate markings for the prescription medications.

Those markings include a '30' and 'M' engraved on the small pills.

Police say several other communities around the Midwest are also noticing similar pills involved in overdose deaths.

The department is specifying how many overdose calls its had recently.

Police are also reminding people about good samaritan laws where you won't get in trouble if you call emergency services when someone is overdosing on drugs.