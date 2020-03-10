Developers try again and bring a new proposal for home development in Horace

The very latest on proposed housing development in Horace.

It was a packed house at the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting as residents waited to hear what the city leaders would say about the future of a neighborhood west of Horace.

Developers brought a new proposal for the open land off of Memory Lane after the original proposal at the end of February struck a chord for many residents.

People expressed worries that the plan had a large number of smaller lots with high-density homes. Neighbors also say they're concerned with the lack of roads because as of right now, there would only be two ways in or out.

"We feel that putting a neighborhood that has higher-density homes and different-use homes such as duplex and townhomes would really kind of put a wedge between two strong neighborhoods," Travis Voegele said.

The revised proposal increased the width of lots 1-9, Block 1 from 55 feet wide to around 75 feet, reduced the total number of lots from 84 to 73, removed the northwest lot from the previous plan, and withdrew the request to rezone to R-6.

After much debate, the commission moved forward with a recommendation for the city council. The commission voted to deny the new application and ask for more research to be done on R-2 zoning for the area.

“I think they heard some of our requests today,” Voegele said. “We still have a long way to go to figure out what is going to be common ground and what is going to be the right type of neighborhood, so we have a lot of things to do. We look forward to working with the City of Horace."

Only a recommendation was decided upon Tuesday, March 10. It will go to the city council for a ruling.

The next public hearing on this topic is expected to be in April, but a date has not yet been set.

It could be revisited as early as Monday, March 16.

