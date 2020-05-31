Detroit Lakes Mayor issues city wide curfew

The city of Detroit Lakes has been given a 9:00 p.m. curfew by Mayor Matt Brenk for Sunday, May 31st. The curfew will remain in place through 6:00 a.m. Monday, June 1st.

No travel is allowed on any public street, sidewalk, path or any public place.

The city of Detroit Lakes said in a release that why are acting out of an abundance of caution.

Valley News Live reached out to Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander who says as of 8:40 p.m. Sunday night, the protests in downtown Detroit Lakes are not violent.

“The City of Detroit Lakes supports peaceful protest and individuals First Amendment rights. Unfortunately, some individuals choose to engage in property damage and other unlawful acts. This curfew is being implemented for the safety of all members of our community. Our number one priority is protecting and serving our residents and locally owned small businesses. I ask for the community’s cooperation and support in following the curfew,” said Mayor Matt Brenk.

The curfew is consistent with actions being taken in other Cities to protect life and property.

All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol or Minnesota National Guard, are exempt from the curfew. Individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing dangerous circumstances are also exempt.