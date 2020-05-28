Detective says fallen Grand Forks police officer had traits of a great officer

Those in law enforcement are part of a tight community. When one officer experiences tragedy, it’s safe to say others, who wear the badge, feel it too.

That’s what’s happening in Devils Lake where the death of a Grand Forks Police Officer is hitting close to home for a detective there.

Detective Nick Holter said he first met Cody Holte in the police academy.

It was the summer of 2016 and both were grinding it out to become officers.

“He was a leader. He was trustworthy. He valued integrity. You know, he was a genuine guy,” Holter, who works for the Devils Lake Police Department, said. “You know, possessing all those necessary traits to be a great police officer.”

Holter said they became close because their names were nearly identical.

Yet, when he learned of Holte dying in a shootout on Wednesday, the news hit him hard.

“Everybody deals with it a little bit different, right? There's the shock. There's the disbelief. When I heard about it yesterday, it was all of that,” Holter said.

Holter described Holte as in great physical shape with a good can-do attitude.

“You know, the world lost a great soul,” Holter said.

For Holter, he heard of officers dying in the line of duty in other parts of the county. Still, he never expected it to occur in North Dakota.

“We pray everyday that the goal is that we get to come home to our families,” Holter said. “You know, and it's absolutely heartbreaking when someone can't....I don't. Can we wrap this up quick?”

Holter became emotional over the phone and began crying.

“It isn't going the way I thought it would.”

The interview then ended.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 45 officers have died so far this year. It’s a decrease from the same time period last year.

Cody Holte’s name will soon be added to its tragic fallen heroes list after dying on Wednesday from gunshot wounds. Salamah Pendleton was arrested and murder charges are expected.

The 29 year old ended his watch on May 27.