Deputies searching for driver who abandoned motorcycle in Hubbard County crash

Hubbard County deputies are looking for the driver of a Harley Davidson who fled the scene of an accident after reportedly hitting a deer and crashing into a ditch.

The incident happened on June 9 at 8:38 p.m. southwest of Park Rapids, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they initially responded to a call of a motorcycle that slid into a ditch and caught on fire.

An investigation revealed that a 2006 Harley Davidson was allegedly traveling northbound on 129th Ave when it hit a deer.

Deputies weren’t able to locate the driver, according to a media release. There were signs, however, that the unknown driver was injured in the crash.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at 218-732-3331.