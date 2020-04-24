Deputies say man chased vehicle and shot at it, leaving several bullet holes

A North Dakota man is in jail accused of pursuing a vehicle and shooting at it leaving several bullet holes.

Cody Ryan Lacefield, 27, of Hankinson was arrested on two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of terrorizing, and one county of criminal mischief, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they received a report at around midnight of Lacefield pursuing another vehicle in Hankinson.

Deputies said the victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes in it.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

A bond for Lacefield has not been set, according to deputies.

