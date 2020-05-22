Deputies say alcohol may have played a role in Wadena County crash

Wadena County deputies say alcohol is believed to have played a role in a rollover crash that resulted in one person receiving serious injuries.

Jeremy Walkama, 46, of Menagha told deputies he was driving too fast around a private property and lost control causing the vehicle to roll over, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened at 2:30 a.m. Friday at section 17 of Blueberry Township.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene, the officer reportedly found all three occupants outside the vehicle.

Deputies identified the passengers as Richard Prom, 49, of St. Cloud and Aaron Specht, 25, of Minneapolis.

According to the sheriff’s office, all three people received medical attention although two were only for minor injuries. One of them was transported by helicopter with severe injuries.

Deputies said it’s unknown whether anyone was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.