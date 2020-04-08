Package delivery up 20 percent in Fargo area as postal workers test positive for COVID-19

Fargo postal workers are deemed essential, and recently the United States Postal Service announced that two employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, USPS revealed to Valley News Live that the diagnosis came at a time where package delivery has gone up 20 percent in the Fargo area over the last four weeks.

The Postal Service declined to state which offices the employees who tested positive worked at or their positions.

“Things have gotten worse the last months,” Jennifer Moen, a West Fargo resident, said.

Moen said she’s had trouble with delivery and the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped.

“We still order online, especially since you can't go to stores as much anymore because they're all closed, so we have no choice but to order online,” Moen said.

Moen said she’s been placed on hold for at least 50 minutes the past few times she’s contacted her West Fargo post office.

“They said they would fix the issue and they told me and the neighbors that they would fix the issue, and they haven't,” Moen said.

In its defense, USPS stated the pandemic has impacted services.

Some employees are allowed to take sick leave, according to USPS.

Although package delivery has increased, the agency said mail delivery has declined and it is experiencing a significant loss in much needed revenue.

According to USPS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through mail.