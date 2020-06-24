Delayed COVID-19 test results now being reported in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is now reporting all the COVID-19 test results after a delay in reporting, showing a higher-than-normal case rate.

The state is reporting 42 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the active case count to 240.

18 of the new cases are in Cass County, 12 are in Burleigh County, and one new case is reported in Grand Forks County.

27 people are currently in the hospital with the virus and 3,044 have recovered.

The death toll remains at 78.