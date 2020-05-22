Deemed essential, local churches excited to open doors

For many in the Valley, Sunday can't come soon enough.

This after President Donald Trump announced Friday that churches nationwide can open their doors for worship services.

While North Dakotans got the green light weeks ago, Minnesotans are getting ancy.

Now there's a renewed sense of excitement at Walworth Baptist Church in Ulen.

"Our goal will certainly be to have everyone back in this Sunday," Pastor Caleb Mitchell says. "It's going to look different. It will have to for some time."

Other churches in the state, like St. Francis Catholic Church, say they can't wait to welcome everyone back inside.

Before they can, there's work to be done.

Churches have to follow CDC guidelines. That means limiting capacity, social distancing and sanitizing before opening the doors.

"I think it boils down to what the purpose of the church is," Pastor Mitchell says. "We can worship at home, the way we have. But if we follow the Bible's example, it says they worshiped together."

One Fargo Church goer says we've all been able to learn a lot in this time.

"There's been great steps with technology, you try and feel as connected as possible," Joe Hendrickx says. "But nothing beats the real thing."

He's been going to Sunday mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Fargo for the last two weeks.

He says he's thankful those across the river will be able to do the same soon.

"There was the question, 'Should we sit and wait for Moorhead churches to open?' We don't want to just jump across the river and start going to a new one," Hendrickx says. "I know there's been a lot of relief."

One more thing, churches around the Valley are still encouraging you to use discretion before venturing out.