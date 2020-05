Here's a reminder from fire officials to make sure your smoking materials are put out properly.

Fargo fire crews were called to an apartment at East Gateway Circle South for a deck fire on the second floor.

Crews evacuated everyone in the building as a precaution and were able to put out the fire.

The fire was quickly spotted, which authorities say kept the flames from extending beyond the deck.

Damage is estimated to be about 300 dollars and no injuries were reported.