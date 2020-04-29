Death toll continues to rise from coronavirus in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another increase in positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in the state, which has become a consistent trend.

The death toll increased by 18 and is now at 319 for the state. The total positive case count went up by 463 and is now at 4,644 cases in the state.

Of the positive cases, 320 are in the hospital and 119 of them are in the ICU.

2,043 people no longer need isolation and are listed as recovered in the state.

