Death of Inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Moose Lake Under Investigation

The death of an inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Moose Lake is under investigation.

Around 9:45 AM Sunday, a 48-year-old male inmate at MCF-Moose Lake collapsed while taking a shower.

Correctional officers responded immediately and found the man in full arrest.

Staff initiated CPR and used an automatic external defibrillator (AED), until emergency medical services personnel and Moose Lake Police Department officers arrived on scene.

Despite the life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the man had complained of heartburn to fellow inmates before he entered the shower and collapsed.

While MCF-Moose Lake was the site of a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the deceased individual had not complained of COVID-19 symptoms and was not known to be affiliated with any of the inmates who tested or were presumed positive for COVID-19.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.