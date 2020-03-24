Deadline nears for North Dakota elk, moose, sheep apps

Time is running out for North Dakotans to apply for applications for a chance to hunt elk, moose and bighorn sheep this year.

The application deadline is March 25.

Hunters can apply online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's website.

General lottery applications also can be submitted by calling a toll-free number.

The status of North Dakota's bighorn sheep season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed.

But bighorn sheep applications must be submitted before the deadline.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are issued as once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota.

