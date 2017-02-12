Advertisement

Deadline for new Fargo recycling program just around the corner

(KVLY)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Feb. 11, 2017 at 9:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: We previously reported that the “All-in-One” recycling program would not need any separating, and that caused some confusion. Recyclables will still need to be separated from garbage, but all of the recyclables can be placed in one bin for an additional fee.

Fargo homeowners will be automatically signed up for this program, unless they choose to opt out. The deadline to opt out is Tuesday, February 14th.

If you live in Fargo and own a home, you have only a few more days to decide whether or not you want to participate in a new one.

"Each resident will receive a 96-gallon container in June unless they decide to opt-out of the program. The cost will be $3-per month," says Jen Pickett.

Residents will be able to throw all recyclables into one container without having to sort them. But not everyone is sold on the program.

"They're gonna charge you $3 more a month and I don't know how you're going to gain anything from it?" says Fargo resident Terry Richardson. Richardson says he already pays $9 a month for his garbage and is still able to recycle with his medium size bin. "Putting the plastic and the paper and all that in separate bins and then they pick that up on every other trash day," he adds. But Richardson will no longer have to do any of that, he can just throw it "all-in-one" 96-gallon bin.

For those who are still confused or concerned about what they're paying for Pickett says it all goes to the cost of the program. "There is a fee for it. That's because of the processing and the material has to be separated eventually," explains Pickett.

Most Read

FILE
One dead, another seriously injured in ATV crash at ND State Fairgrounds
Blurrd Blaze fire flame texture background.
Two die in Sunday morning Fire in Wadena
MIKO HENRY-ROBBERY SUSPECT
Man arrested in Sunday morning robbery in Moorhead
police lights
Pedestrian chasing a dog causes two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
FILE
Three killed in I-94 crash in Glen Ullin

Latest News

Eventide employees will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine
Mr. Food - Crispy crunchy Fried Catfish - August 2
Mr. Food - Crispy crunchy Fried Catfish - August 2
Noon News August 2 - Part 1
Noon News August 2 - Part 1
Noon News August 2 - Part 1
Noon Weather - August 2
Reggie Bethel mugshot
11-year-old battling traumatic brain injury after brutal beating from Fergus Falls man, court docs allege