Davies High School releases its Covid-19 plans

Fargo Public Schools is creating a long term plan for educating our students. FPS and its administration have collaborated on a plan that will need to be submitted to the state with their approval to allow us to conduct school virtually. Once approved, it will likely begin online learning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Students will need access to their devices and an internet connection.

Our teachers are working vigorously to reshape their classrooms and Essential Learning Outcomes (ELOs) to prepare the school for the next few weeks and perhaps for the remainder of the school year. Students are asked to be constantly checking their school email and to be constantly checking EduCal (Daily Planner) for up to date information from their teacher.

Locker Pick-up: Davies HS will be open for students to pick-up items from their locker (PLD’s, books, calculators, winter clothing, etc.), and physical education clothing and/or musical instruments on Tuesday, March 24th from 9:00 AM until 2:30 PM. If school laptops are at school, they should be picked up during this time to prepare for online instruction/learning. We will do our very best to monitor the number of students entering the building to ensure we are following the CDC guidelines for social distancing as it relates to large gatherings of individuals. Students are reminded that they are allowed to come into the school during the above time only and will be asked to immediately leave the building once they have secured their belongings.

School Events: At this time, all school events are postponed until further notice. This includes ALL school-related activities.

Semester Two Grades: The plan is to combine 3rd and 4th quarter grades into a single Semester 2 grade and eliminate quarter grades. Students who have block classes that were scheduled to end on March 18th will have grades determined by the teacher. Students and teachers will work together to determine if any missed work will be exempted by the teacher or if an alternative assignment will be used to assess the student’s level of proficiency. Students are asked to work with their individual teachers to create a plan for completion.

Technology Needs: Students will need to refer daily to their Fargo Public Schools email and EduCal (Daily Planner) for information from their teachers. If your Personal Learning Device (PLD) is not working correctly or you do not have access to the Internet, please use the following supports:

1. For urgent technical needs, students can call the student help desk line at 701-446-1450.

2. For non-immediate needs, students should email helpdesk@fargoschools.org.

3. Students should notice that Google chat is available and we expect that chat will be a preferred method of attempting to contact tech support. Students can initiate a chat session with helpdesk@fargoschools.org, and our techs will be monitoring that channel. Chat is available from the gray waffle when you are in any Google app.

4. Students are likely to contact each other for support. We encourage students helping students as much as possible. We know a lot of support already happens this way between students.

Schedule: The below schedule is what FPS will be submitting for the state’s consideration. Teachers would provide instruction and/or be available to provide assistance following students' and teachers' normal class period schedule according to the modified schedule below. Again, the proposed start date is Monday, March 30, 2020.

Meals Distribution: This past week, FPS started distributing free meals and the distribution plan is currently being evaluated. Meals were provided using a drive-through or walk-up meal pick-up. CHILDREN NEED TO BE PRESENT TO RECEIVE MEALS. All FPS students/families are eligible for these meal pick-ups at any of the given locations. Next week’s meal distribution locations and times will be sent out from the District office once they are confirmed.

As additional information is available, I will share it with students and families. Please check the Fargo Public Schools web site at https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/ for updates.

Our main office is closed at this time and will be moving forward for the foreseeable future. If you have a question that you need immediate assistance on, please do not hesitate to send me an email and I will do my very best to respond when I am able to get you the answer to your inquiry.

Please stay safe and healthy and follow all of the guidelines around social distancing that have been presented as we all navigate the coming weeks.