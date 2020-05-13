Data: Virus-weary Americans slowly return to the road

Americans are slowly returning to the road after hunkering down due to the coronavirus, though traffic remains well below normal.

An AP analysis of figures from StreetLight Data Inc. shows drivers have been more active in the past week than at any time since mid-March.

The analytics software company aggregates data from GPS-enabled devices and combines it with data from maps and other sources to provide information on miles traveled.

Its most recent data indicates activity during the week ending May 8 was 60% higher than the lowest point since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Activity still was down 49% compared to January.