Dashcam footage shows State Superintendent Baesler during DUI stop

"Crossed there. That's 3 times."

The pursuit began just after 9:40 P.M. on February 26th. North Dakota Highway Patrol followed Kirsten Baesler nearly 10 minutes. Dashcam footage shows Baesler's pickup crossing lanes and swerving.

Just after 9:44 P.M., the officer turned on his lights indicating for the driver to pull over, even honking to get her attention. Baesler continued driving and switching lanes, until finally pulling over, seven minutes later.

When asked why she didn't pull over right away, Baesler replied, "I wasn't gonna stop on the highway." To which the officer responded, "When you see lights, you don't have a choice. You pull over where you're supposed to stop."

She was then asked to do standard roadside tests, like counting backward, which she failed.

After failing the roadside tests and refusing to take blood and breath tests, Baesler was arrested for driving under the influence.

Baesler pled guilty to driving under the influence. She now faces a $500 fine, a year of unsupervised probation, and $250 in court fees.

