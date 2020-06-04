Dakota Magic Casino takes precautions as it reopens during pandemic

The sound of slot machines will be heard again, as casinos in the Valley will be reopening soon. Dakota Magic, which is south of Wahpeton along I-29, will be back in action Saturday morning.

"Everybody's invited to come on down," Richard LaRoque Dakota Magic Casino Player Development and Rewards Club Manager.

Whether you're looking to hit the jackpot or want a fun night out with friends, Dakota Magic has a game plan on protecting you and their employees from the pandemic.

Everyone's required to get their temperature checked on their way inside.

"Some of the things that the rewards club is doing to take precautions for the safety of employees and our guests is we have installed plexiglass here," said Richard LaRoque.

LaRoque says the same barrier will be put in between slot machines.

Every other game may also be turned off for social distancing.

"We haven't opened all of our departments, but we haven't laid anybody off, so everybody still has a job, we just reassigned them," said LaRoque.

You may see white lights at the top of the machines. When you're done playing, you're told to hit the service button, alerting an employee to come by and clean and alerting players that it still needs to be cleaned.

"If they don't have the white light, they've been sanitized from the previous customer, and you should be able to feel comfortable and safe," said LaRoque.

"We've been social distancing for so long trying to keep our families safe and keep ourselves safe and being able to come back out into the world and socialize with our friends and our families, having get-togethers is important," said Anna LaRoque.

LaRoque saying the goal is to make you feel comfortable and relaxed as they can so you can come to take a break from life's worries.

The casino says table games won't be open yet, but there's still plenty you can do, such as golfing and eating at Twin Buffalo.

To more on their dates and times, click here: https://dakotamagic.com/

We also checked with other casinos in the area, Spirit Lake near Devils Lake and the Shooting Star Casinos at Mahnomen and Bagley, and they say they both plan on following strict CDC guidelines as well.