DUI crash along I-94 near Jamestown

A North Dakota man is hurt and facing DUI charges, after a wild crash along Interstate 94.

The highway patrol says he was westbound near Jamestown Sunday afternoon, when he crossed the highway median in front of oncoming traffic, drove into the ditch, hit a ridge and went airborne, then drove through a fence before finally coming to a stop in a slough.

Thirty-year-old Will Gullickson of McKenzie, ND, was treated for minor injuries before being taken to the Stutsman County jail.