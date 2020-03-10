DUI charges filed against State Superintendent Baesler

According to court documents filed Tuesday, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has been charged with driving under the influence.

Fifty-year-old Kirsten Baesler was charged in Burleigh County for DUI- .08% or greater.

Baesler was arrested on Feb. 26 on I-94 after a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper observed erratic driving.

She was also cited for care required on Feb. 28.

According to Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with the Highway Patrol, Baesler refused blood and breath tests.

An initial appearance is scheduled for March 25.