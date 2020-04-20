DNR: Red Flag Warning issued

The Minnesota DNR says extreme fire conditions have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for the following counties:

Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values.

Officials say do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out.

They say any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 6 p.m.

