DIY face masks and how to properly wear one

The CDC recommends that everyone should have some sort of mask on hand to wear out in public settings where social distancing may be difficult.

Masks should cover your mouth, nose and below the chin. Make sure you wash your hands before putting the face mask on and after taking the face mask off.

The CDC recommends washing your mask after every use. Warm water and soap is our biggest defense against the coronavirus.

While hospital-grade masks are the most effective, they are in high demand for our health care workers. DIY masks can work just as well and it is better than nothing.

The Surgeon General posted a video on Youtube on how to create your own mask without a sewing machine and it can be found by