New tip line to report smuggling activity

A new tip line is up and running in an effort to stop smuggling. And, that includes drugs, humans, weapons or money.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency has created an email address and 1-800 tip line for people to report possible smuggling activity.

Anyone with information related to smuggling activity can call 1-855-397-0036 or email reportnorthwestsmuggling@cbp.dhs.gov.

The smuggling activity can be confirmed or suspected and could be related to drugs, weapons, humans or currency, to name a few.

“Community partnerships are key to combating smuggling of all kinds,” said Seattle Director of Field Operations Adele J. Fasano. “Smuggling hurts our communities and exploits the most vulnerable individuals, putting profits above the safety of people. This tip line will bridge the gap of community knowledge and enforcement action to intercept and stop smuggling in its tracks.”