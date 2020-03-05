Customers say they found mold on sushi plate, Fargo owner pushes back

Two people contacted our Whistleblower Hotline to say they found mold on a wooden plate served at a Fargo sushi restaurant.

Yet, the restaurant’s manager is pushing back against those allegations and he says his place has passed every health inspection.

John Sammons said he and his three friends were eating at Izumi Sushi along 13th avenue when a large order of sushi came in a wooden boat.

With just a few pieces left, Sammons said they noticed a dark spot.

“A friend had noticed from the other side of the table that he saw a black growth on the wood. We stopped eating and looked at it, and requested a manager right away,” Sammons said.

Sammons said the manager told them he was aware of the problem and accused them of trying to skip out on their bill.

“We go there, you know, every couple of weeks or so, and we've never ever had a problem paying our bill before,” Sammons said. “So why this would make it any different is beyond me.”

Iver McCracken was sitting at the table with Sammons and said what he ate made him sick the next day.

“I wasn't feeling, period, good. I felt disgusted, my stomach was killing me the whole day,” McCracken said.

They reported the restaurant to Fargo Cass Public Health, but was it mold?

Izumi's manager John Weng said no.

“It's not mold, you can see the colors. I have the boat right here one right in front of me,” Weng said.

Weng said the wood gets discolored by being washed too much over the years.

Weng also said both Izumi locations have passed every health inspection since they've opened six years ago, including Tuesday’s surprise visit.

“We were voted best sushi four years in a row, hopefully we'll continue for more,” Weng said. “You know, you just can't please everyone that's all I can say.”

Fargo Cass Public told us they found three minor violations at Izumi's on 13th Ave, such as cleaning supplies in the handwashing sink and rags on a counter.

The agency stated it couldn’t determine if the boat Sammons and McCracken ate on had mold, yet the owner told Fargo Cass he was going to discard them and order new ones.

The manager of Izumi said his order of new wooden boats has been held up due to the coronavirus outbreak.