Customer leaves $2,500 tip at bar as coronavirus forces closures

A customer served up a sizable tip to workers at a restaurant in Ohio on Sunday, a short time after the governor announced all bars and restaurants will be closed as of 9 p.m. that day until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A photo of the receipt from the Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus, which shows a $29.75 tab, was uploaded to the restaurant's Twitter account Sunday night.

"When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal," read the tweet, which added that the "loyal, amazing patron" left the staff a $2,500 tip to help lighten the losses during the required closing of businesses in the state.