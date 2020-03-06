21 on cruise ship off California test positive for virus

Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, including 19 crew members.

President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during a coronavirus briefing with Airline CEOs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Pence said Friday that the federal government is working with California officials on a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend.

The 3,500 passengers and crew members will be tested for the virus.

Friday’s test results come amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of at least 10 cases during its previous voyage.

Trump, at CDC, offers scattershot defense of virus response

President Donald Trump’s trip Friday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention turned into a scattershot defense of his administration’s handling of the growing coronavirus crisis.

Trump, wearing his “Keep America Great" campaign hat while discussing the global worry, falsely declared that a test for the virus was available for anyone who wanted.

He called the Democratic governor of a state impacted by the virus “a snake." And he suggested that those exposed to the virus on a cruise ship be left aboard so they wouldn’t count in the nation’s total.

Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus; 14 deaths in US

President Donald Trump has signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The legislation he’s signing provides federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments.

Trump had planned to sign the bill during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

But the Atlanta stop was left off of the president’s public schedule, and the White House said Friday that Trump would no longer visit the agency because he “does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”

However, the trip to the Centers for Disease Control, which Trump admitted was scuttled Friday because of unfounded fears that someone there had contracted the coronavirus, is back on.

As of Friday evening, 15 have died in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins, and about 280 are infected across at least 25 states.

New York confirmed 11 more cases, bringing the state’s total cases to 44, Pennsylvania’s governor reported his state’s first two cases Friday.

A third case was found in Georgia, where a woman tested positive at Floyd Medical Center in Rome.

The hospital said she had gone to the emergency room on Sunday but didn’t meet the criteria for testing. She came back to the hospital on Wednesday, in worse health, and was admitted.

“At the adamant urging of the attending physician and District Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio, CDC and (the Georgia Department of Public Health authorized COVID-19 testing for the patient. The preliminary test result was deemed positive,” according to the news release.

Virus hits 100,000 cases as it upends lives, livelihoods

The new coronavirus has hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide.

The COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has killed more than 3,400 people, infected people are being identified in more U.S. states, and the virus has emerged in at least four new countries.

Mosques in Iran and beyond have halted weekly Muslim prayers and pilgrims are blocked from Jesus’ birthplace in Bethlehem.

The Trump administration said it was considering support for hard-hit industries like travel and tourism.

The U.N. health agency urged global cooperation from the business world and solidarity with the poorest.

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

The nation’s jails and prisons are on high alert for the new coronavirus.

The fear that COVID-19 will spread through vast inmate populations has prompted the mass sanitizing of jail cells and intensified prisoner screenings.

So far, there haven’t been any reported cases of the virus in any jails or prisons in the U.S. But more people are incarcerated per capita here than in any other country in the world.

Prisons have become a hot spot in other nations touched by the outbreak.

With spreading virus comes fears -- and lots of stockpiling

Fears surrounding the new spreading virus have created legions of hoarders who are stockpiling canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products.

Many want to be prepared as they watch a growing number of companies like Twitter, Microsoft and Amazon ask their employees to work from home.

Unlike stocking up ahead of a hurricane or other natural disaster, hoarding around the coronavirus is expected to last for weeks.

That has resulted in a boon for discounters and grocery stores, but it also introduces logistical challenges. For jittery consumers, it’s their way of trying to exert control over an uncertain situation.

Miami cancels large Hispanic music festival over coronavirus

Officials are canceling a large Hispanic music festival in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood citing fears that crowded events could spread coronavirus more widely.

The decision was announced Friday, a day after Miami officials said concerns about the virus led them to cancel another popular music festival that attracts tourists to South Florida.

Calle Ocho Music Festival was scheduled for Sunday to feature live music from Latino artists throughout several stages along 20 blocks.

Ultra is the other music festival that was canceled. It draws tens of thousands to Miami’s downtown Bayfront Park.

Tokyo organizers downsize arrival ceremony for Olympic torch

Tokyo organizers are downsizing the arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch on March 20 and will not send 140 children to Greece to give the flame a send off.

The Olympic torch will be lighted on March 12 in Greece and then flown to Japan.

The four-month torch relay around Japan begins on March 26 from Fukushima prefecture.

Organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori did not discuss any other changes to the relay. He was asked about the opening of the Olympics on July 24 and ruled out any postponement.

Vatican confirms 1st virus case as pope recovers from cold

A Vatican spokesman has confirmed the walled city-state's first case of the new coronavirus.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday that a health clinic used by Vatican employees and their families has been closed for sanitizing.

A Vatican official was put into a protective quarantine after a priest from France's Catholic church in Rome tested positive for the virus.

The Vatican Apostolic Library says it plans to stay closed next week as a precaution.

Francis has been under the weather for over a week. The Vatican has said it's nothing more than a cold.. The 83-year-old lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness when he was a young man.

Iran warns it could use ‘force’ to halt travel amid virus

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 124 people amid 4,747 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.

A Health Ministry spokesman offered the figures at a televised news conference Friday.

He also warned authorities could use unspecified “force” to halt travel between major cities. He did not elaborate.

The threat may be to stop people from using closed schools and universities as an excuse to go to the Caspian Sea and other Iranian vacation spots.

Reports in Iran showed lines of traffic heading to the coast.

But Iran offered some hope as well. Authorities reported a woman infected with the virus had given birth to a girl late Thursday night.

North Korea ends quarantine of some foreigners in virus move

North Korea says it has released about 220 foreigners from a quarantine imposed as part of its vigilant prevention efforts to avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus that has spread around the world.

The country has not publicly disclosed any cases of COVID-19, but outsiders are skeptical it escaped the virus that erupted in its neighbor and closest ally China and has infected more than 98,000 people globally.

COVID-19 has proven challenging to identify, contain and treat in well-off countries, and experts worry an outbreak could be devastating in impoverished North Korea, which has a malnourished population and a chronic shortage of medical supplies.

Thailand: Visitors from 6 areas must report

People arriving in Thailand from six countries and territories will have to submit daily reports on their health as a measure against the spread of the new virus.

Thailand's Public Health Ministry announced the new regulation Friday after officially designating South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran as "dangerous communicable disease areas."

Dr. Thanarak Plipat, deputy director of the Bureau of Epidemiology under the Public Health Ministry's Department of Disease Control, said officials can order people to be placed under quarantine if they are suspected of having the virus.

Both Thai citizens and foreigners who visited those areas must produce daily reports on their health and their whereabouts for 14 days, with officials collecting the information either online or by phone.

The government has been reluctant to impose broad restrictions on travelers. Thailand’s tourism industry is huge, both in terms of revenue and people employed, and visitors from China — where the virus outbreak began — comprise the greatest share of arrivals. Hotels and other tourism-related businesses have reported sharp losses.

