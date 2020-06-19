Crookston man arrested after child custody dispute, wielding knife at police

Authorities in Polk County have arrested a man for allegedly wielding a knife towards officers after a child custody dispute earlier in the day.

Benjamin Strom, 24, from Crookston, is being held at the North West Regional Corrections Center for charges of Second Degree Assault and Obstructing the Legal Process.

According to police, just after 10 a.m. Friday, the Crookston Police Department responded to 137 Marin Ave in regards to a child custody dispute. When officers arrived they found Strom who was upset he was not allowed to see his daughter. Strom was trespassed from the property at the request of the child's grandmother.

Less than 45 minutes later Polk County dispatch recieved a 911 call of a man on Marin Ave that had a knife. The caller was believed to Strom. When officers arrived they saw Strom pacing back and forth on the street in front of the address with a knife in his left hand.

Officers made several attempts to communicate with Strom from inside their vehicles as they waited for other assistance to arrive.

After giving commands to Strom to drop the knife, Strom refused and rushed towards a squad car which retreated.

Dispatch recieved another call, again believed to be Strom, stating the guy on Marin Ave had a gun in his waistline near his back.

Based on what officers were able to see they believed there was no gun involved.

After repeated attempts to deescalate the situation, and multiple commands by officers for Strom to drop the knife, officers decided to use a less-than-lethal bean bag round which made contact with Strom in the area of the left thigh and buttocks.

Strom dropped to the ground and was taken into custody.

He refused medical treatment and was taken to the North West Regional Corrections Center.

