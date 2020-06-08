Crews work overnight and all day to restore power in the Valley

Xcel Energy says at its peak about 16,000 customers were left without power in our region after Sunday night’s storm.

“Most of these were the wind were so strong that if they get the lines galloping and they can tip over a pole,” said Mark Nisbet with Xcel Energy. “Or if you blow a branch into the line.”

Roughly 90 crew members were sent out into the community to get the power turned back on. Some crews came all the St. Cloud to help out.

“It turned into quite a process,” Nisbet said. “Our local crews started the project out and we got a large bulk of the customers on by seven this morning, but we had about 150 scattered jobs that were still left in the morning so we put out the call for contractor crews and some of our crews from other areas to come and help us.”

Homes and street lights went dark. Even the Island Park pool in Fargo was forced to close on their first day open for the season because of an outage.

Nisbet says they believe everyone will be back on by Monday night as long as they can accept power. However, the work doesn’t stop there.

“The worry is with bad weather coming again,” Nisbet said. “We are going to keep those out-of-town crews here overnight in case we get a flare-up again or a repeat of what happened last night.”

Xcel says they are cycling their crews to prepare for continued active weather so that no one has to stay without power.

