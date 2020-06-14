Crews respond to garage fire in south Fargo

Fargo firefighters responded to a report of a fire in an unattached garage at 910 19th Avenue South in Fargo at 3:43 p.m. Sunday.

The first arriving crew found smoke coming from the roof vents and eves of the garage. Crews confirmed that no one was in the garage and pulled a hose line to extinguish the fire.

Fargo fire says the fire appears to have started when a tree blew over and pulled the electrical service from the garage.

Damage was contained to the attic space of the garage and minor water damage to equipment in the garage.

Officials say damage is initially estimated to be $20,000.00 to the building and $2,000 to the contents of the garage.

The Fargo Fire Department responded with 16 personnel on four engines, one truck, and one command vehicle.