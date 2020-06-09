Crews respond to garage fire in Grand Forks

The Grand Forks Fire Department is asking people to stay away from a certain part of town as they deal with a garage fire.

The department posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying it is responding to a fire on 42nd Ave. S.

The picture shows a three-stall garage with serious damage and a pickup and what appears to be an SUV parked inside, also seriously damaged.

At least four fire trucks responded to the blaze.

The post says the fire is under control and under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.