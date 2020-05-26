Crews respond to construction zone accident in south Fargo

Emergency crews were called to an accident overnight Tuesday after a female driver crashed into construction cones in south Fargo.

According to Fargo Police, they had been following the car for some time before it crashed into the cones on 11 Street South and Main Avenue.

Police tell us they believe the driver crashed into other things before ending up in the construction zone, due to the severe damage to the car's front bumper.

A witness near the crash site tells us the vehicle appeared to have no tires left, producing a loud noise and smoke that filled the entire block.

The woman was eventually taken away from the scene by ambulance. Police did not say if the woman was injured.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.

