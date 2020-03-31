Crews battle two building fire in rural Cass County

UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner says just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, the Gardner and Hunter fire department, along with FM Ambulance responded to a working fire at 16591 20th St. SE in Gardner.

Sheriff Jahner says the house and barn on the property were completely engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire and all made it out safely. The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Crews battled flames between two structures in rural Cass County, North Dakota Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in before 4 p.m. for a structure fire in the 16500 block on 20th Street SE.

Our photographer on scene says both buildings look like a total loss. Stick with Valley News Live for more information.