Emergency crews currently have an area of 52nd Ave. South in Fargo blocked off due to a crash.

The area of 52nd that is impacted is right outside Frank's Lounge off of 27th St. S. Crews are working right now to clear a couple of cars from the scene. You are asked to avoid the area until everything is cleared.

Our reporter on scene says one person was taken away from the crash by ambulance. No word yet on the extent of injuries.