Cramer comments on CDC guidance for meat processing facilities

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued an interim guidance for meat and poultry processing facilities that remain operational during the pandemic.

According to the CDC, all meat and poultry processing facilities developing plans to continue operating during COVID-19 should:

-work directly with appropriate state and local public health officials and occupational safety and health professionals;

-incorporate CDC guidance like this interim guidance and the CDC’s Critical Infrastructure Guidance; and

-follow guidance from other authoritative sources or regulatory bodies as needed.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer issued the following statement on the guidance:

“I am grateful the CDC struck the right balance with this guidance. When stringent regulations were rightfully issued for the Smithfield processing plant, my colleagues and I reached out to Secretary Perdue to make sure the Administration realizes most plants do not need that same heavy hand. This guidance makes it clear our concerns were heard. I thank the Administration for listening to farm country and working with us to ensure our robust food supply chain, which is critical to weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, remains in place.”