Coyotes making Bonanzaville home during this coronavirus crisis

Bonanzaville is not open to the public right now, but that is not keeping a pair of coyotes from roaming the village.

Officials at Bonanzaville say the animals have made a home in an abandoned building in the Village.

They discovered the coyotes roaming around on Monday morning and even have them recorded on their security cameras.

The Department of Natural Resources will be out on Tuesday to assess the situation.

Missy Warren works at Bonanzaville. She believes the coyotes may not have a way to get out of the village.

