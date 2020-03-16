Covid19 myth busting

There's a lot of information out there about corona virus and not all of it is correct.

First and foremost, keep an eye out for scammers. Local police and the Better Business Bureau is warning you to use common sense and find reliable sources to stay informed.

While the valley exposes us to cold weather and snow, don't kid yourself. The weather conditions cannot kill corona virus. The World Health Organization says that the normal human body temperature remains around 98.6 degrees regardless of the external temperature or weather.

Some people wonder if vaccines against pneumonia protect you against

you against the new corona virus? The answer is no. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine and researchers are working to develop one. Although the vaccines are not effective against corona virus, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly r recommended to protect your health.

Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. We're dealing with a virus here. However, if you are hospitalized with corona virus, you may receive antibioitcs, because bacteria co-infection is possible.

To date, there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat corona virus. Some specific treatments are under investigation and are being tested through clinic trials. The World Health Organization is helping to accelerate research and development efforts.

You can find more Covid-19 information including a running list of closings and a map with case totals online at Valley News Live dot com.