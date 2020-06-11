Courses reporting heavy volume of golfers during pandemic

If you're searching for a summer hobby and enjoying clubbing on the greens, you can look like a golf pro with practice. Not only are you able to get out of the house, but you can socially distance.

The Osgood Golf Course is one of the many in the metro offering golf lessons while following CDC guidelines. It's a par 33 course with nine holes, an extensive driving range, practice putting green and chipping, pitching and sand practice area.

Lisa Schwinden, Osgood Head Professional, is one of the many in the area offering golf lessons. She recently earned the PGA's highest certification. Schwinden is one of 12 current women Master Professionals nation-wide. She's also the first woman Master Professional in the Minnesota Section.

If you're interested in booking a tee time or taking lessons, click here: https://www.fargogolf.net/