Advertisement

Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Mar. 12, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Across the nation, hundreds of thousands of Americans are living on a sidewalk, under a bridge, or inside a tent.

The government calls them the “unsheltered homeless,” and they account for at least one-third of the homeless population. The other two-thirds stay in shelters.

“It’s very easy for us to know where our emergency shelters are…But, it’s much more difficult for us to know where the parks or the bridges are where people are living,” tech consultant Chris Lyon told us.

Lyon is showcasing a web application at the Census Bureau to help count homeless people in the 2020 census. It’s designed by the tech company Excella.

This site allows organizations that work with the homeless to report locations where they gather. Then census workers can use that data to find them.

Census Bureau data drives decisions about billions of dollars in federal funding. This is money that goes to homeless services like finding a meal, a place to sleep, and support for mental health and substance abuse.

“We have so much data, and we have a responsibility for the public to translate it into valuable products and uses that benefit people’s lives. So, our philosophy is that we can do that better by engaging with the tech industry,” said Drew Zachary from the Census Bureau.

The census is a once in a decade count, so the impact of getting it right matters to people struggling in every community.

The partnership between Excella and the agency will be put to the test at the end of March. Census workers plan to spend three days focused on counting homeless people across the country.

Their hope is more accurate numbers will bring life changing help to the homeless.

Everyone should receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census by April 1. People can respond online, by phone or by mail.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ice Houses come equipped with a table, chairs, and a heater.
Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday
Knife wielding man gets tased multiple times before being placed under arrest
Fire and paw prints graphic.
Pet dies in Fargo apartment fire
COVID vaccine
First in the Red River Valley to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
AP sources: Biden expected to pick Buttigieg for transportation secretary
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need (Source: Gray DC)
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Mailing Christmas gifts? Shipping deadlines are fast approaching
Americans have been spending more time at home now and much of that time is spent sitting down.
Breaking a sedentary lifestyle during COVID