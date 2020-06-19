Costs are in on recent march/riot and rally in Fargo

Valley News Live did some digging and found out what it cost the city of Fargo and Cass County to deal with the march and riot of last month and the rally that followed a few days later. We asked the city through an opens records law as well as Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

For the march and subsequent riot in downtown Fargo on March 30th,

the price tag for Fargo was almost 214 thousand dollars (213,739.46). A large chunk of that was in overtime for police. Cass County's cost is nearly 40 thousand dollars (39,434.43) Again, overtime and staffing make up the bulk of the bill.

The following Friday, there was a rally at Island Park. It was not nearly as involved, but still wound up costing the city, a little over 105 thousand dollars (105,275.19)

